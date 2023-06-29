Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Up 876.0% in June

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, a growth of 876.0% from the May 31st total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 36.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Millennium Group International Price Performance

Shares of MGIH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,982. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83.

Get Millennium Group International alerts:

About Millennium Group International

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers packaging products, including paper-based inner packaging boxes to industries and/or products, such as footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, and home electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.