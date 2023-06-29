Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Up 876.0% in June

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, a growth of 876.0% from the May 31st total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 36.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Millennium Group International Price Performance
Shares of MGIH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,982. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83.
About Millennium Group International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Millennium Group International
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.