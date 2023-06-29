MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

