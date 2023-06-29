MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11,230.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 1,120,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

