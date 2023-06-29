MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PKB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $206.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.