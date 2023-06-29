MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,905 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,262,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.37. 58,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.96. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

