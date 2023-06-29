Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIELY. Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,973. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.