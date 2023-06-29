MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 1,686.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJ Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MJNE opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

