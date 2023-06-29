Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,850 shares of company stock valued at $56,671,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

