Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $191.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $221.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,850 shares of company stock valued at $56,671,813. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

