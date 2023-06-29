Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) & YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF) Head to Head Contrast

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) and YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and YanGuFang International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 11.99% 15.24% 6.00% YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $31.50 billion 3.13 $2.72 billion $2.87 25.18 YanGuFang International Group $36.08 million 2.78 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mondelez International and YanGuFang International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than YanGuFang International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mondelez International and YanGuFang International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 4 12 0 2.75 YanGuFang International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondelez International presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Mondelez International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than YanGuFang International Group.

Summary

Mondelez International beats YanGuFang International Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains. The company also provides oat nutrient and health products comprising oat peptide series products, dietary fiber powder, oat ß-glucan probiotics, oat biscuits, flaxseed oil, and perilla seed oil series products, as well as oat daily necessity products, such as oat toothpaste, oat face mask, oat face cleanser, oat hand soap, and hand cream products. In addition, it offers technology consulting and service. The company sells its products through its own sales team and distribution network, as well as offline and online channels. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

