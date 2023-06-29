Monero Price Tops $164.57 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $164.57 or 0.00540924 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $63.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,418.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00278524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.55 or 0.00810368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00059079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00123573 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,298,545 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

