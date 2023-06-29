MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MONOY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.76. 24,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. MonotaRO has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.95 million for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities analysts forecast that MonotaRO will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

