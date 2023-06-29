Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MSD stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 69,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 211,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

