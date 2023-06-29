Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

MS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.93. 2,348,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.