Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,644 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,644 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,438,218.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,355,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,478,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Up 2.1 %

MORN traded up $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $192.75. 228,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,759. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $261.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,728,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

