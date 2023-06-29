Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.00

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 82263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MWA. TD Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after buying an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

