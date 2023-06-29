NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NH stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

