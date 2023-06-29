National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.07.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

SU traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,271. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$36.38 and a 1 year high of C$50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.11.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.7615658 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

