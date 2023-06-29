Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.37

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 604035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,503.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

