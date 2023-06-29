NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.50

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.
NEC Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.
NEC Company Profile
NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
