Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Up 0.2%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.23 and last traded at $120.98. 5,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.79.

Nestlé Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $151,420,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.