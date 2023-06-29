Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in June

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Network International stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWITY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Network International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Network International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

