New Hampshire Trust Acquires Shares of 4,201 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in GSK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in GSK by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 89,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in GSK by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in GSK by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,215 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

