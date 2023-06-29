New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $434.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

