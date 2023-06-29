New Hampshire Trust Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $812.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

