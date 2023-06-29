New Hampshire Trust Sells 159 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.02.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

