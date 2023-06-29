Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

