Newton One Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $114.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

