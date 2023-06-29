NFT (NFT) Price Up 50.6% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $659,975.45 and $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,704.33 or 0.99891390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0176016 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars.

