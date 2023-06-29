NFT Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, NFT has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $659,975.45 and $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,557.62 or 1.00045523 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0176016 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

