Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Trading Up 8.9%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nickel Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Nickel Industries alerts:

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.