NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.37. 9,707,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,085. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at NIKE

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

