Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 51,545 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.62% of Roper Technologies worth $287,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $473.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $474.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

