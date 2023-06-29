Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 27,779 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.67% of Elevance Health worth $730,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $438.06. 322,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,767. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.87 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.