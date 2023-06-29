Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.36% of ANSYS worth $389,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $323.91. 73,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $339.55.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

