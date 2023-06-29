Nordea Investment Management AB Has $241.77 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211,385 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $241,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 244.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after buying an additional 640,038 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.58. The company had a trading volume of 201,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

