Nordea Investment Management AB Has $258.29 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 4.89% of Chart Industries worth $258,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GTLS traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $157.54. 72,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

