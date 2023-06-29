Nordea Investment Management AB Has $354.99 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 867,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $354,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $402.56. 534,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.28. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.