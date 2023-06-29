Nordea Investment Management AB Has $428.54 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 775,599 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Oracle worth $428,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,900. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.02.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

