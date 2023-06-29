Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,890 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.91% of Teradyne worth $322,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.22. 211,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,962. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

