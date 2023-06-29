Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in June

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 758,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF remained flat at $0.98 during trading on Thursday. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

