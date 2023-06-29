Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 777554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

