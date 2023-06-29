NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

NBY stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.