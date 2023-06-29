Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $18,737,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.