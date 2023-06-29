Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nubia Brand International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nubia Brand International by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 783,787 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter worth about $6,541,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,075,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the second quarter worth about $4,303,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Nubia Brand International by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 622,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 422,494 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUBI remained flat at $10.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,885. Nubia Brand International has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

