Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.82. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

