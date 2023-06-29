Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.39

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.22.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

