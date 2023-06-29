Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $193.64 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

