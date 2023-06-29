Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ONBPP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 2,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

