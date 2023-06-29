Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGT opened at $434.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

